Energy, the environment, taxation, economic policies for reducing greenhouse gases

James Sallee is a Professor in the Agricultural and Resource Economics department and Economics Analysis and Policy Group at the Haas School of Business, as well as a Faculty Affiliate at the Energy Institute at Haas, UC Berkeley. He is a Faculty Research Fellow of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and prior to joining UC Berkeley in 2015, Sallee was an Assistant Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. He is also on the leadership team for the Master of Climate Solutions, and contributes to decarbonization at Amazon.

Sallee is a public economist who studies topics related to energy, the environment, and taxation. Much of his work evaluates policies aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions related to the use of automobiles.

Sallee completed his Ph.D. in economics at the University of Michigan in 2008. He also holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Macalester College.

