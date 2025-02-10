Senior Lecturer (continuing) | Director, Interdisciplinary Center for Healthy Workplaces
Management of Organizations
- “California Employers Get a Break with Brinker, But What Does It Really Mean?” with E. Arnold. HR Advisor (November-December 2008).
- “How to Comply with Meal and Rest Break Law and Policy.” HR Advisor (May-June 2006).
- “Going Global or Staying Local,” in The I/O Consultant’s Handbook, edited by J. Hedge and W. Borman. APA Books.
- “How to Conduct a Wage and Hour Audit,” with Aubry, L.W. HR Advisor (March-April 2005). Reprinted in Bender’s Labor and Employment Bulletin, June 2005.
- “Keeping Exempt Jobs Exempt: How To Avoid Wage And Hour Litigation.” HR Advisor (March-April 2004).
- “Wage and Hour Litigation: I-O Psychology’s New Frontier,” with L. Cohen, in Employment Discrimination Litigation, edited by F.J. Landy. Jossey-Bass/Pfeiffer, 2005.
- “Performance Management: The Real Glue in Organizations,” with K.E. May, in Evolving Practices in Human Resource Management: Responses to a Changing World of Work, edited by A.I. Kraut and A.K. Korman. Jossey-Bass, 1999.
- “Narrowing the Research-Practice Gap in Performance Appraisal,” with K.R. Murphy. Personnel Psychology 38 (1985): 335-345.
- “Performance Appraisers as Test Developers,” with L. Roberson. Academy of Management Review 10 (1985): 128-142.
At Haas since 1985
1992 – present, Senior Lecturer, Haas School of Business
1990 – present, Advisory Board Member: Certificate Program in Human Resource Management, Certificate Program in Training and Development, UC Berkeley
1986 – present, Faculty Sponsor, Berkeley Human Resources Association
1985 – present, Research Associate, Institute of Industrial Relations, UC Berkeley
2001 – 2007, Consultant and Member, Staff Infrastructure Steering Committee (SISC), UC Berkeley
1997 – 2001, Program Director, Center for Organization and Human Resource Effectiveness (COHRE), UC Berkeley
1987 – 1992, Director of Undergraduate Programs, Haas School of Business
1985 – 1992, Lecturer, Haas School of Business, and Department of Psychology, UC Berkeley
1979 – 1984, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, Graduate School of Business, The University of Texas, Austin
1977 – 1979, Instructor, Department of Management, College of Business Administration, The University of Texas, Austin
- President and Founder, LAMORINDA CONSULTING LLC, Moraga, CA
- Professional Practice Officer, Executive Board of the Society of Industrial-Organizational Psychology.
- Senior Vice President, RIGHT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS (merged with The Empower Group), Philadelphia PA
- Managing Director/Senior Vice President, THE EMPOWER GROUP, New York, NY
- Principal and Founder, TERRANOVA CONSULTING GROUP LLC (formerly Human Resource Solutions), Orinda, CA
- Executive Consultant, STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANIES, Rohnert Park, CA
- Board of Directors: CHALONE WINE GROUP, Inc., (CHLN) and WHOLE FOODS MARKET, Inc. (WFMI)
- Board of Directors: Northern California Human Resources Association (NCHRA), San Francisco Playhouse, Goggio Family Foundation
- Founder, Past President and Board Member, LEADERSHIP CALIFORNIA. (www.leadershipcalifornia.org)
- Participant and Alumnus, LEADERSHIP AMERICA (www.leadershipamerica.org)
- Editorial Boards: HR Advisor, Human Performance
- Occasional Reviewer for: Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Industrial Relations, Social Science Quarterly, Personnel Psychology, California Management Review, Military Psychology
- Executive Education: Mexico, Sicily, Singapore, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Columbia, Canada, USA
- Expert Testimony: Fair Labor Standards Act, California Wage and Hour laws
- Fellow, American Psychological Association (APA), 2010
- Fellow, Society of Industural-Organizational Psychology (SIOP), 2010
- American Psychological Association (APA) Presidential Citation for Innovative Practice, 2009
- Leadership California Award, 2005