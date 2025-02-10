At Haas since 1985

1992 – present, Senior Lecturer, Haas School of Business

1990 – present, Advisory Board Member: Certificate Program in Human Resource Management, Certificate Program in Training and Development, UC Berkeley

1986 – present, Faculty Sponsor, Berkeley Human Resources Association

1985 – present, Research Associate, Institute of Industrial Relations, UC Berkeley

2001 – 2007, Consultant and Member, Staff Infrastructure Steering Committee (SISC), UC Berkeley

1997 – 2001, Program Director, Center for Organization and Human Resource Effectiveness (COHRE), UC Berkeley

1987 – 1992, Director of Undergraduate Programs, Haas School of Business

1985 – 1992, Lecturer, Haas School of Business, and Department of Psychology, UC Berkeley

1979 – 1984, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, Graduate School of Business, The University of Texas, Austin

1977 – 1979, Instructor, Department of Management, College of Business Administration, The University of Texas, Austin