Professor | Eugene E. and Catherine M. Trefethen Chair in Business Administration | Chair, Haas Economic Analysis and Policy Group

Economic Analysis & Policy | Sustainability

David I. Levine is a professor of business administration at Berkeley Haas and serves as chair of the Economic Analysis & Policy Group. Levine’s research focuses on understanding and overcoming barriers to improving health in poor nations. This research has examined both how to increase demand for health-promoting goods such as safer cookstoves and water filters, and how to change health-related behaviors such as handwashing with soap. He has also written extensively on organizational learning (and failures to learn).