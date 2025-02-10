Professor | Eugene E. and Catherine M. Trefethen Chair in Business Administration | Chair, Haas Economic Analysis and Policy Group
Economic Analysis & Policy | Sustainability
About
David I. Levine is a professor of business administration at Berkeley Haas and serves as chair of the Economic Analysis & Policy Group. Levine’s research focuses on understanding and overcoming barriers to improving health in poor nations. This research has examined both how to increase demand for health-promoting goods such as safer cookstoves and water filters, and how to change health-related behaviors such as handwashing with soap. He has also written extensively on organizational learning (and failures to learn).
Expertise and Research Interests
- Causes and Effects of Investments in Health and Education
- Causes and Effects of High Wages, Workplace Diversity, and Employee Involvement
- Obstacles to Good Management
- David Levine, Steve Harrell, Theresa Beltramo, Garrick Blalock, Juliet Kyayesimira, and Andrew Simons. What is a ‘meal’? Comparative methods of auditing carbon offset compliance for fuel-efficient cookstoves.. Ecological Economics.
2016
- David Levine, Kaniz Jannat, Mahfuzur Rahman, and Leanne Unicomb. The Disgust Box: A Novel Approach to Illustrate Water Contamination with Feces. Global Health Promotion.
2016
- David Levine, Raymond P. Guiteras, Stephen P. Luby, Thomas H. Polley, Kaniz Khatun-e-Jannat, and Leanne Unicomb. Disgust, Shame and Soapy Water: Tests of Novel Interventions to Promote Safe Water and Hygiene. Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists.
2016
- David Levine, Rachel Polimeni, and Ian Ramage. Insuring Health or Insuring Wealth? An Experimental Evaluation of Health Insurance in Rural Cambodia. Journal of Development Economics.
2016
- David Levine, Martha A. Lesniewski, and Alice M. Agogino. Design Thinking in Development Engineering. International Journal of Engineering Education.
2016
- David Levine, Michael W. Toffel and Matthew S. Johnson. Randomized Government Safety Inspections Reduce Worker Injuries with No Detectable Job Loss. Science.
2012
- David Levine, Jill Luoto, Minhaj Mahmud, Jeff Albert, Stephen Luby, Nusrat Najnin, and Leanne Unicomb. Learning to Dislike Safe Water Products: Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial of the Effects of Direct and Peer Experience on Willingness to Pay. Environmental Science & Technology.
2012
- David Levine, ill Luoto, Nusrat Najnin, Minhaj Mahmud, Jeff Albert, M. Sirajul Islam, Stephen Luby and Leanne Unicomb. What Point-of-Use Water Treatment Products do Consumers Use and Value? Evidence from the Urban Poor in Bangladesh. PLoS ONE.
2011
- David Levine, Jeff Albert and Jill Luoto. End-User Preferences for and Performance of Competing POU Water Treatment Technologies among the Rural Poor of Kenya. Environmental Science & Technology.
2010
- David Levine and Michael Toffel. Quality Management and Job Quality: How the ISO 9001 Standard for Quality Management Systems Affects Employees and Employers. Management Science.
2010
- David Levine, Laura Giuliano, and Jonathan Leonard. Customer Discrimination. Review of Economics and Statistics.
2010
- David Levine, Garrick Blalock, and Paul Gertler. Investment Following a Financial Crisis: Does Foreign Ownership Matter?. Journal of Monetary Economics.
2008
- David Levine and Gary Charness. Intention and Stochastic Outcomes: An Experimental Study. Economic Journal.
2007
- David Levine, Edward Miguel, and Paul Gertler. Does Social Capital Promote Industrialization? Evidence from a Rapid Industrializer. Review of Economics and Statistics.
2005
- David Levine, Paul Gertler and Minnie Ames. Schooling and Parental Death. Review of Economics and Statistics.
2004
At Haas since 1993
- 2006 – present, Eugene E. and Catherine M. Trefethen Chair in Business Administration, Haas School of Business
- 2009 – 2011; 2024– present, Chair, Economic Analysis and Policy Group, Haas School of Business
- 2005 – 2011 Chair of the Advisory Board, Scientific Evaluation and Global Evaluation
- 2005 – 2008, Chair, Center for Health Research
- 2004 – 2006, Research Director, Center for Responsible Business
- 2002 – 2006, Professor, Haas School of Business
- 1997 – 2005, Associate Director, Institute of Industrial Relations
- 1996 – 2000, Founding Director of Research, Center for Organization and Human Resource Effectiveness
- 1994 – 1995, Senior Economist, Council of Economic Advisers, Washington DC
- 1994, Senior Research Economist, Office of the American Workplace, US Department of Labor
- 1993 – 2002, Associate Professor, Haas School of Business
- 1991, Visiting Scholar, Industrial Relations Group, Sloan School, MIT
- 1988 – 1992, Faculty Mentor and Senior Editor, Labor Center Reporter
- 1983 – 1987, Teaching Fellow, Harvard University
- Chair, Center for Health Research
- Associate Director, Institute of Industrial Relations
- Research Director, Center for Responsible Responsible Business
- Advisory Board, Center for Responsible Responsible Business
- Board Member: Institute of Industrial Relations Center for Labor Research and Education (advisory board and executive committee)
- Editor: Industrial Relations
Earl F. Cheit Award for Excellence in Teaching, Evening MBA Program
2000
Earl F. Cheit Award for Excellence in Teaching, Undergraduate Program
1990
Club 6 Member, Haas School of Business
Awarded for teaching excellence, based on student evaluations, each year since 1988
Alumni Scholar
University of California
Omicron Delta Epsilon
Economics Honor Society
Phi Beta Kappa
Honor Society
- Secret shoppers expose antibiotic overprescribing in India, Think Global Health - the Council on Foreign Relations, 10/17/2024
- Why TikTok hustlers are talking about the ‘young Indian method’, The Hustle, 03/14/2024
- Making workplaces safer through machine learning, The Regulatory Review, 02/26/2024
- Why a cheap, effective treatment for diarrhea is underused, , 02/08/2024
- We must offer Putin an offramp from his war in Ukraine ASAP, Berkeley Blog, 03/16/2022
- ‘A brilliant colleague’: UC Berkeley professor John Morgan dies at age 53, Daily Californian, 11/07/2021
- Covid-19 OSHA complaints by essential workers are down 85%, Quartz, 06/16/2021
- A day at the office in a COVID world, CBS Sunday Morning, 07/19/2020
- Looking forward: How can we safely reopen the economy?, UC Berkeley News, 05/01/2020
- The office as we knew it isn’t coming back anytime soon. Maybe it’s changed forever, NPR, 04/24/2020
- ‘I’m not ready to die’: New ‘essential workers’ call for protections, hazard pay in coronavirus crisis, Good Morning America, 04/17/2020
- Infrared cameras, personal towels: China factories go to extremes to fend off virus, Washington Post, 04/08/2020
- COVID-19 outbreak halts UC Berkeley research projects, inspires new ones, The Daily Californian, 03/20/2020
- Because of coronavirus we’re doing things differently. How long will that last?, San Francisco Chronicle, 03/15/2020
- Why workplace hygiene should be more than just hand-washing, The New York Times, 03/11/2020
- Macroeconomics, E 201
- Seminar in Industrial Relations & Labor, PhD 254