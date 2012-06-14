Professor | Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy | Chair, Management of Organizations | Co-Director, Computational Culture Lab | Co-Director, Berkeley Center for Workplace Culture and Innovation
Sameer B. Srivastava is the Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and serves as chair of the Management of Organizations group. He is also affiliated with UC Berkeley Sociology.
His research uses computational methods to: (1) unpack the complex interrelationships between group culture, individual cognition, and interpersonal networks; and (2) examine how they jointly relate to individual attainment and organizational performance. His work has been published in such journals as American Journal of Sociology, American Sociological Review, Administrative Science Quarterly, Management Science, and Organization Science. It has been covered in such media outlets as The New York Times, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Forbes. He currently serves as Organizations Department Editor at Management Science and was previously a Senior Editor at Organization Science. Srivastava co-directs the Berkeley Center for Workplace Culture and Innovation and the Berkeley-Stanford Computational Culture Lab. At Haas, he teaches a popular MBA elective course, Power and Politics in Organizations.
Srivastava has also served as a partner at a global management consultancy (Monitor Group; now Monitor Deloitte). He holds AB, AM, MBA, and PhD degrees from Harvard University.
Expertise and Research Interests
- Culture and Cognition
- Organizational Sociology
- Organizational Theory
- Network Analysis
- Economic Sociology
- Research Design and Methods
- Guilbeault, Douglas, Austin van Loon, Katharina Lix, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. Forthcoming. “Exposure to the Views of Opposing Others with Latent Cognitive Differences Results in Social Influence—But Only When Those Differences Remain Obscured.” Management Science.
- Gouvard, Paul, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. 2023. “Doing Organizational Identity: Earnings Surprises and the Performative Atypicality Premium.” Administrative Science Quarterly. Published in OnLine First, June 15, 2023.
- Vicinanza, Paul, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. 2023. “A Deep Learning Model of Prescient Ideas Demonstrates that They Emerge from the Periphery.” PNAS Nexus 2(1): 1-11.
- Lu, Richard, Jennifer A. Chatman, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. 2023. “Two-Sided Cultural Fit: The Differing Behavioral Consequences of Cultural Congruence Based on Values Versus Perceptions.” Organization Science. Published in Articles in Advance, April 5, 2023.
- Lix, Katharina, Amir Goldberg, Sameer B. Srivastava, and Melissa A. Valentine. 2022. “Aligning Differences: Discursive Diversity and Team Performance.” Management Science 68(11): 84308448.
- Corritore, Matthew, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. 2020. “Duality in Diversity: How Intrapersonal and Interpersonal Cultural Heterogeneity Relate to Firm Performance.” Administrative Science Quarterly 65(2): 359-394.
- Srivastava, Sameer B., Amir Goldberg, V. Govind Manian, and Christopher Potts. 2018. “Enculturation Trajectories: Language, Cultural Adaptation, and Individual Outcomes in Organizations.” Management Science 64(3): 1348-1364.
- Goldberg, Amir, Sameer B. Srivastava, V. Govind Manian, William Monroe, and Christopher Potts. 2016. “Fitting In or Standing Out? The Tradeoffs of Structural and Cultural Embeddedness.” American Sociological Review 81(6): 1190-1222.
- Yang, Lara, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. “Locally Ensconced and Globally Integrated: How Positions in Network Structure Relate to a Language-Based Model of Group Identification.”
- Reschke, Brian P., Julia A. Minson, Hannah Riley Bowles, Mathijs de Vaan, and Sameer B. Srivastava. “Mutual Receptiveness to Opposing Views Bridges Ideological Divides in Network Formation.”
- van Loon, Austin, Amir Goldberg, and Sameer B. Srivastava. “Imagined Otherness: Outgroup Dehumanization Arises from Perceived Schematic Difference.”
- Li Danyang, Julien Clement, and Sameer B. Srivastava. “Substitutes or Complements? How Interpersonal Cultural Alignment Relates to the Evolution of Formal Structure in Organizations.”
- 2024 – present, Chair, Management of Organizations Group
- 2022 – present, Professor, Haas School of Business
- 2021 – present, Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy
- 2020 – present, Faculty Affiliate, Berkeley Institute for Data Science (BIDS)
- 2018 – 2022, Associate Professor (with tenure), Haas School of Business
- 2016 – present, Faculty Affiliate, Department of Sociology
- 2016 – 2021, Harold Furst Chair in Management Philosophy and Values
- 2012 – 2018, Assistant Professor, Haas School of Business
- 1993 – 1997; 1999-2007, Partner, Monitor Group, a global management consultancy
- 2022 – present, Management Science, Department Editor, Organizations Department
- 2020 – present, American Journal of Sociology, Consulting Editor
- 2019 – present, Organization Science, Senior Editor
- 2019 – present, Administrative Science Quarterly, Methods Advisory Panel
- 2015 – present, Administrative Science Quarterly, Editorial Board
- 2018 – 2021, American Sociological Review, Editorial Board
- 2017 – 2019, Academy of Management Review, Editorial Board
Barbara and Gerson Bakar Faculty Fellowship, Haas School of Business
Recognition for faculty members “with a record of accomplishment and a very bright future”
2015
“Club 6” Member, Haas School of Business
Recognition for teaching excellence
2012-present
Best Paper Award, Wharton People Analytics Conference
2015 & 2016
Best Paper Award, Kellogg Computational Social Science Summit
2015
Schwabacher Fellowship, Haas School of Business
2014
State Farm Companies Foundation Doctoral Dissertation Award
2011
- The quantum leap: How art drives scientific breakthroughs like the new Google Willow chip, Business Artistry (Substack), 12/15/2024
- To discover breakthrough ideas, look to the outsiders, Forbes (India), 06/28/2024
- Former Google exec Laszlo Bock’s next ‘startup’, Forbes, 06/11/2024
- The 4 traits former Google exec Laszlo Bock says today’s CHROs are missing, Human Resource Executive, 06/04/2024
- To discover breakthrough ideas, look to the outsiders, Stanford Business Insights, 03/05/2024
- How the tech industry is preparing its workers for the AI era, San Francisco Business Times, 02/01/2024
- Cultural fit isn’t the only kind of organizational alignment that matters, The Horizons Tracker, 09/01/2023
- What our words say about our work, Federal Reserve Bank of New York podcast, 12/14/2022
- Figma is making billions off its sale to Adobe. Is it enough to keep its workers from leaving?, Observer, 09/24/2022
- Examining the intersection of technology and culture in financial services, New York Fed, 08/15/2022
- Think different — sometimes. Teams succeed when they balance creativity and focus, Forbes India, 06/08/2022
- Think different — sometimes: Teams succeed when they balance creativity and focus, Stanford Business, 01/07/2022
- Workplace equality improves when women mentor men, Forbes, 02/18/2021
- Artificial intelligence, cultural diversity, and a giant “bag of words”, Stanford Business Insights, 11/20/2020
- It’s time to get rid of employee surveys, Wall Street Journal, 08/01/2020
- MBA Teaching: Power and Politics in Organizations, FTMBA, EWMBA, and EMBA programs
- PhD Teaching: Research in Macro-Organizational Behavior, PhD Seminar
- Executive Education Teaching, Faculty Director, Technology Leadership Program
Co-Faculty Director, Chief Technology Officer Program
Co-Faculty Director, Digital Transformation Program
Faculty Member, Chief Executive Officer Program; AI/Machine Learning Program; Strategy in Competitive Markets Program; Women’s Executive Leadership Program; Berkeley Executive Leadership Program; Boot Camp for Experienced Managers; Berkeley-Nanyang Advanced Management Program