Professor | Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy | Chair, Management of Organizations | Co-Director, Computational Culture Lab | Co-Director, Berkeley Center for Workplace Culture and Innovation

Management of Organizations

Pioneering the use of computational methods to study culture and cognition

About

Sameer B. Srivastava is the Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and serves as chair of the Management of Organizations group. He is also affiliated with UC Berkeley Sociology. His research uses computational methods to: (1) unpack the complex interrelationships between group culture, individual cognition, and interpersonal networks; and (2) examine how they jointly relate to individual attainment and organizational performance. His work has been published in such journals as American Journal of Sociology, American Sociological Review, Administrative Science Quarterly, Management Science, and Organization Science. It has been covered in such media outlets as The New York Times, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Forbes. He currently serves as Organizations Department Editor at Management Science and was previously a Senior Editor at Organization Science. Srivastava co-directs the Berkeley Center for Workplace Culture and Innovation and the Berkeley-Stanford Computational Culture Lab. At Haas, he teaches a popular MBA elective course, Power and Politics in Organizations. Srivastava has also served as a partner at a global management consultancy (Monitor Group; now Monitor Deloitte). He holds AB, AM, MBA, and PhD degrees from Harvard University.

Expertise and Research Interests