Bank of America Dean | Co-Director, Berkeley Center for Workplace Culture and Innovation

Management of Organizations

World-renowned researcher, teacher & consultant on leveraging organizational culture for firm performance and leading high-performance teams

Jennifer A. Chatman is the 16th dean of the Haas School of Business. Previously, Chatman was the Paul J. Cortese Distinguished Professor of Management and a faculty member in the Management of Organizations (MORS) Group. She has served as Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, and from October-December 2023 she served as the school’s Acting Dean.

In her research, teaching, and consulting work, she focuses on how organizations can leverage culture for strategic success and how diverse teams can optimize performance. Her award-winning research has shown, for example, how emphasizing innovation in the context of a strong culture increases firms’ financial success, how narcissistic leaders create organizational cultures lower in collaboration and integrity, and how norms to cooperate can cause members to blur differences among them, even if those differences are useful for group performance—suggesting that collaboration should be calibrated in diverse teams.

Chatman is the Co-founder and Co-Director of the Berkeley Center for Workplace Culture and Innovation and co-host of “The Culture Kit with Jenny & Sameer” podcast. She serves as Editor-in-Chief for the journal Research in Organizational Behavior. She also runs the Leading Strategy Execution Through Culture executive education program. She has served in many other leadership roles at Haas and UC Berkeley over the years. Chatman earned her PhD at Berkeley Haas, and her BA in Psychology from UC Berkeley.