Associate Professor
Management of Organizations
Leading expert on social networks in health care
About
Mathijs De Vaan is an Associate Professor at the Haas School of Business. He earned his PhD from the Department of Sociology at Columbia University.
De Vaan’s main research agenda focuses on social networks in health care. Motivated by the high level of variation in the cost and quality of care, De Vaan’s research examines the role of relationships between patients, between physicians, and between patients and physicians in the emergence and persistence of this variation. A second line of inquiry focuses on inequality in the production of science.
Expertise and Research Interests
- Network Analysis
- Health Care Management
- Economic Sociology
- Research Design and Methods
- Mathijs de Vaan and Toby Stuart. Does Intra-household Contagion Cause an Increase in Prescription Opioid Use?. American Sociological Review.
June 2019
- De Vaan, M., Elbers, B. and DiPrete, T.. Obscured Transparency? Compensation Benchmarking and the Biasing of Executive Pay. Management Science.
2019
- Thijs Bol, Mathijs De Vaan, Arnout van de Rijt. The Matthew Effect in Science Funding. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
2018
- Mathijs De Vaan, David Stark, Balazs Vedres. Game Changer: The Topology of Creativity. American Journal of Sociology.
2015
- Mathijs De Vaan. Interfirm Networks in Periods of Technological Turbulence and Stability. Research Policy.
2014
- Mathijs De Vaan, Ron Boschma, and Koen Frenken. Clustering and Firm Performance in Project-based Industries. The Journal of Economic Geography.
2012
- Pierre-Alexandre Balland, Mathijs De Vaan, and Ron Boschma. The Dynamics of Interfirm Networks along the Industry Life Cycle. The Journal of Economic Geography.
2013
- Saqib Choudhary, Mathijs De Vaan, Abhishek Nagaraj and Sameer Srivastava. Social Learning in the COVID-19 Pandemic: Community Establishments’ Closure Decisions Follow Those of Nearby Chain Establishments.. Management Science (forthcoming).
2021
At Haas since 2015
- 2023 – present, Associate Professor, Haas School of Business
- 2015 – present, Assistant Professor, Haas School of Business
- Dutch (Native)
- English (Fluent)
- French (Intermediate)
- German (Intermediate)
- UC Berkeley Researchers: Opioid Addiction Is A Family Affair, KCBS Radio, 08/02/2019
- Is the Opioid Epidemic Driven By Family Consumption?, The Crime Report, 07/19/2019
- CEO’s salaries are best compared to peers. But how do you prevent cheating?, MT: Next Generation Leadership (Dutch), 06/07/2019
- Leading People, MBA Core Course
- Research in Macro-Organizational Behavior, PhD Seminar