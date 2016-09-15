Associate Professor

Management of Organizations

Leading expert on social networks in health care

Mathijs De Vaan is an Associate Professor at the Haas School of Business. He earned his PhD from the Department of Sociology at Columbia University.

De Vaan’s main research agenda focuses on social networks in health care. Motivated by the high level of variation in the cost and quality of care, De Vaan’s research examines the role of relationships between patients, between physicians, and between patients and physicians in the emergence and persistence of this variation. A second line of inquiry focuses on inequality in the production of science.